Konda couple pitches for action against detractors

Hyderabad: In light of a widening rift between Minister Konda Surekha and numerous legislators from the erstwhile Warangal district, the Minister, accompanied by her husband and former MLC Konda Murali, met with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

Reaffirming their unwavering loyalty to the party, the couple accused ‘turncoats’ from other parties of undermining their position within the Minister’s constituency in Warangal. They have demanded stringent disciplinary action against these detractors, alleging their involvement in “anti-party” activities.

In a 16-page report, accessed by The Hans India, Konda Murali responded to a letter from the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) by levelling counter-allegations against a list of individuals, including Naini Rajender Reddy, Errabelli Swarna, Kadiyam Srihari, Baswaraju Saraiah, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Gandra Sathyanarayana Rao, K R Naga Raju, and Enugala Venkat Ram Reddy.

Mr Murali specifically blamed the District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Warangal (West) MLA for the party’s electoral defeats since 2009. He asserted, “His land dealings with the ex-MLA of Warangal West would testify the same. After winning in the 2023 elections, he only encouraged a few officials who were responsible for the defeat of the Congress party in the 2023 elections.” Mr Murali further accused the Warangal (West) MLA of “influencing Electricity officials’ postings in our constituency – especially favouring Reddy officers – without our involvement. What right does he have to interfere in postings in our constituency? Conducting surprise inspections at MGM Hospital without informing us and encroaching into our administrative jurisdiction is not acceptable.”

Against Revuri Prakash Reddy, Konda Murali alleged that the former was “backstabbing by colluding with his old TDP associates.” He claimed, “When we objected to irregularities at crushers owned by former BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, they tried to reopen them through brokers by bribing Revuri Prakash Reddy. Through these, BRS leaders in other constituencies are receiving significant funds, strengthening BRS financially.” Mr Murali also alleged that Gandra Sathyanarayana Rao was “conspiring against the Konda family by joining hands with rival leaders.”

The comprehensive report saw Konda Murali responding to a range of allegations against him and his wife, including accusations of derogatory comments against celebrities, encouragement of groupism and clashes, pressure on police officials, threats to party MLAs, irresponsible distribution of temple properties, lack of commitment in Parliamentary elections, promotion of ‘Gunda Raj’, interference in temple committee appointments, derogatory comments against MLAs and other leaders, and premature candidature announcement for Parkal, among others. Regarding the announcement of his daughter Konda Susmita’s candidature, Mr Murali dismissed the allegation as “unfounded and ridiculous.” He clarified, “I merely stated that my daughter is my political successor. As I have only one daughter, I expressed this sentiment sincerely and proudly.”