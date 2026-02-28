Konda Surekha dismisses four staffer at Balkampet Yellamma Temple

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday cracked the whip on officials for negligence of duty at the Balkampet Yellamma Temple in the city. She dismissed four employees, suspended the Executive Officer and Superintendent, and ordered a chargesheet to be filed against a priest.

The Minister identified serious lapses, including absence from duty without prior permission, and expressed displeasure. He ordered the removal of four staff members from service: sweeper (outsourcing) G. Ramu, attendant (regular) S. Srihari, sweeper (outsourcing) P. Narasimha, and senior accountant (outsourcing) G. Prabhakar Rao. A chargesheet memo was also ordered to be issued against priest A. Srinivasa Charyulu.

The temple superintendent and executive officer (EO) have been ordered to be suspended due to administrative and supervisory lapses. The minister has ordered the senior officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the matter and take further action. It has been made clear that the temple management should be transparent so that devotees do not face any difficulties while coming for darshan.