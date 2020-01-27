Kondapur: 20 recycled bicycles donated to children

Kondapur: As many as 20 bicycles were recycled and donated to children of an orphanage and Government School ZPHS Kondapur. The donation function was organised by Wheels Desire Foundation (WDF) in partnership with Dr Cycles at Botanical Garden Kondapur.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Forest Department Corporation (TSFDC) P Raghuveer, accompanied by Divya Bharathi, Assistant Director (TSFDC), Kalyan from Dr Cycle, a mobile doorstep cycle service and Eswar, General Secretary of Wheels Desire Foundation (WDF), donated the bicycles.

Five cycles were donated to Masjid Banda ZPHS School and ZPHS Kondapur each and another 15 were donated to the Janma Foundation. Speaking on the occasion P Raghuveer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director TSFDC said, it was a nice gesture on the part of WDF and Dr Cycles.

There are many cycles left unused and gathering dust in parking places. But not many come forward to donate such bicycles. Thankfully, now Dr Cycles and WDF is available to pick them up free of cost, repair and recycle those bicycles properly and then gift to the needy. These cycles will be particularly useful to girls for commuting to their schools.