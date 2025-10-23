KPHB businessman duped of Rs7.88 cr in ‘fake stock portal' scam

A 55-year-old businessman from KPHB Colony, Hyderabad, lost Rs 7.88 crore over 65 days in a sophisticated online stock market scam involving a fake trading portal named 'Finalto Indus'. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB) has registered a case and launched a probe after detecting 103 bogus transactions spanning 10 states.

The victim was first contacted on 25 July via WhatsApp by two individuals posing as stock market advisors, using the names Satyanarayana and Vaishali. They claimed to represent a joint UK-India trading platform and shared a link to the fake portal.

The businessman initially invested Rs 45,000 via UPI, saw an immediate 15% profit displayed on the portal, and was allowed a small withdrawal, which encouraged him to invest more heavily. Between 25 July and 30 September, he transferred over Rs 7.88 crore in 103 transactions through multiple accounts spread across various banks and states.

The fake platform showed his account balance swelling to a profit of Rs 11 crore. However, when he tried to withdraw funds on 30 September, the operators demanded an additional Rs 3 crore as capital gains tax before releasing the funds, which immediately raised his suspicions. He subsequently reported the incident on 5 October through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the TGSCB headquarters in Hyderabad.

The case has been registered under sections related to cheating, forgery, personation, and criminal conspiracy of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations revealed that the transferred amount was further routed to multiple accounts and withdrawn. Bank transactions and mobile data are now being analysed to identify and apprehend the fraudsters involved.