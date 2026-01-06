Kreedotsav 2026: A celebration of sportsmanship at Sri Triveni School

Hyderabad:Kreedotsav 2026, the Annual Sports Meet for Grades IX and X, was held with enthusiasm and sporting spirit at Sri Triveni School. The event aimed to foster physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among students.

The event was graced by K. Goverdhan Reddy, Director and Correspondent of Triveni Group of Schools, and M Sharada, Principal of Sri Triveni School. The highlight was the presence of Nadeemuddin, a celebrated international hockey player from India, as the chief guest. A national and international sports icon, his inspiring presence encouraged students to pursue excellence in sports.

The opening ceremony featured a vibrant dumbbell dance by students, symbolising strength, discipline and fitness. A variety of sports competitions followed, allowing Grades IX and X students to showcase their athletic prowess. Special competitions for parents added an extra layer of excitement and encouraged family involvement.

The event concluded with a medal and prize distribution ceremony, recognising the achievements of both students and parents. Kreedotsav 2026 truly reflected Sri Triveni School’s commitment to holistic development, blending academics with sports and physical education.