KTR accuses Cong govt of neglecting minorities
Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of neglecting minorities and failing to implement promises outlined in its Minority Declaration.
Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by BRS at its central office, Telangana Bhavan, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, KTR extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims observing the fast and participated in the prayers held during the event.
In a strongly worded address, KTR contrasted the BRS party’s tenure under former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) with the current administration. “Under KCR’s leadership, we transcended religious boundaries, providing government support for all festivals and nurturing the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb culture to foster peace in society,” he said.
He highlighted the establishment of residential schools for minority students and a pioneering overseas education scheme that enabled minority youth to study in countries like the USA and UK. “But since Congress came to power, all minority welfare programmes have been scrapped,” he alleged.