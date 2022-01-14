KTR answers all posers live #AskKTR trends on twitter

Hyderabad: From politics to administration; movies to sports, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao answered it all on live #AskKTR session on Twitter on Thursday.

KTR stated that the current trend in UP was favouring the Samajwadi Party. He said this in a response to a tweet when asked how he sees the mass exodus from the BJP. Three ministers and six MLAs from saffron party left in the last two days.

"Ignoring idiocy is best," is all that the TRS leader had to say about Telangana BJP leaders, when asked for his response on their insulting statements where they said that Pune was a better city than Hyderabad. When asked how he looks at BJP's behaviour of still talking religion instead of development, KTR said "Obviously they can't speak much about the kind of work they've done as they haven't done any." He said his party will continue to focus on good governance and development. "People want peace and stability," he added. When asked about his views on BJP coming up with idea of renaming the city Bhagyanagar, KTR rubbished them all saying "silly political stunts."

Replying to a tweet on debate with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, KTR said "Let him debate with MLA Elvis Stephenson Garu. I don't get into debates with criminals and 420s like him."

KTR called Prime Minister Modi's 15 lakh-in-each-account promise as "Jhumla of the century". The minister also took up many administrative queries and issues during the session. When asked about illegal road closures of Secunderabad, KTR said the issue will be taken to the next level in Parliament and all other fora.

Responding to a tweet about measures being taken to save the Devarakonda Fort, KTR stated that he will request Tourism authorities to look into the matter immediately. In another tweet, he assured to provide the Mission Bhagiratha water in the Bhoodan Pochampally Municipal Area.