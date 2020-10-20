KTR asks Hyderabad city MLAs to be on field in flood-affected areas for the next ten days

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the Hyderabad city MLAs to be on the field in the flood-affected areas and ensure the compensation announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reaches the affected people.

The Municipal minister had a meeting with the city MLAs on Tuesday. He said that the intension of the Chief Minister was to provide immediate relief to the people affected by rains and floods in the city.

He asked the MLAs to supervise the relief measures at the shelter camps by the GHMC. The MLAs should be in field and fill confidence among the people. He wanted them to oversee the restoration works in the affected areas as the rains have decreased. As per the call given by the Chief Minister, the MLAs and MPs of the city have decided to donate their two month's salary to the CM Relief Fund.