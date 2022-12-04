KTR asks officials to inspect Lodha lake over encroachment allegations

Hyderabad: The State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed the Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar and Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha to inspect a lake area at Lodha near the Kukatpally RTO office and submit a detailed report on the alleged encroachments.

If this👇is true, I assure you that stringent action will be taken on those who are responsible @CollectorRRD and @zckukatpally please inspect and submit a report to the Govt at the earliest@KTRoffice please follow up https://t.co/2LPyfdBgun — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 4, 2022

This direction comes after the Future Foundations Society tweeted "Lake is missing and encroached. I used to visit the lake in front of Lodha to watch birds but after six months, I see it's gone and encroached. The work happens only in nights as officials turned blind eye, please take action."



However, GHMC officials said it was not a lake but a cellar pit dug up in the past. The land belongs Telangana State Housing Board and a massive pit was dug up for cellar for a project and was later filled up. Incidentally, three children had drowned in the pit despite the area being fenced.

Replying to the Minister, GHMC AEE, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, tweeted "Good morning sir, above said land pertains to TSHB dept and the water body shown in the image is not a lake. It was dug for a construction project and later it was backfilled following accidental death of 3 kids last year. Thank you."