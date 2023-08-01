KTR asks party leaders to take the Cabinet decisions to the people

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the party cadre to try to take the excellent pro-people decisions taken by the state government to the people of the state.

The BRS working president has a teleconference meeting with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party general secretaries and district party presidents.

Rama Rao said that no other government in the history of the country has taken such decisions and been generous towards the employees. "The onus is on us to take it to the respective communities. The Telangana state government, which recently recognized 21,000 VRAs as government employees and showed humanity, recently brought all the RTC employees under the government and recognized them as government employees, it shows the humanity of the government towards them," said Rama Rao, asking the party leaders to organize celebrations with RTC workers in front of all the bus depots across the state. Apart from this, Rao suggested to the MLAs and the in-charges of the constituencies to arrange special meetings with the families of VRAs and RTC workers in a day or two.

On this occasion, the BRS leader said that the decision to bring all the orphans in the state under one policy and make the state government take full responsibility for them was the most humane decision of the administration. He suggested that BRS party leaders should explain to the people about the decision of the government to expand the existing 70 km Metro to 415 km in the state capital. He also suggested that the local party leaders should hold large-scale celebrations especially in the constituencies where the metro will be available after the expansion. With this decision taken by the state government, the public transport system of Hyderabad will be further strengthened and many positive aspects will be created for the expansion of the city. He said that there is a need to give people the confidence that the distant areas around Hyderabad will also develop rapidly if the metro expansion is completed.

Rao expressed confidence that the Rs 500 crore announced as an immediate aid by the state government to provide relief to the people who are suffering due to heavy rains across the state will be useful to the people.

Above all the decisions taken by the state government on Monday, the party leaders should organize media conferences in district centers and constituency centers and take the ideas of the government to the people.