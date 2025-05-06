KTR Backs National Mock Drills; Hyderabad to Join on May 7 for Emergency Preparedness

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) spoke about the May 7 mock drills being held across India. He said that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was one of the worst and has shocked the entire country.

KTR stated that whatever strong steps the Union government takes against terrorism should be supported by everyone. He mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is organizing mock drills in many cities, and it is important for all citizens to take part.

He said this is the national interest, and anything that protects the nation will be supported by the BRS.

Hyderabad will take part in a nationwide mock drill on May 7 to prepare for emergencies after the Pahalgam terror attack. Drills will happen at Secunderabad, DRDO Kanchanbagh, NFC Moulali, and Golconda at 4 p.m. The aim is to test how quickly agencies and people can respond. Citizens are asked to stay calm and follow instructions.











