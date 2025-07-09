KTR bobs up at Press Club for debate while CM is away in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao reached Press Club, Somajiguda on Tuesday to take on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for a debate challenge, which was thrown by the latter.

The BRS leader, who came to the Press Club with a large number of supporters, said that Revanth Reddy, known for running away from his own challenges had ran away once again and announced giving one more chance to the CM to participate in the discussion. Rao came to the club at 11 AM, fully prepared for an open debate on issues concerning Telangana’s farmers. However, the Chief Minister did not turn up, as he was in New Delhi.

After 30 minutes of wait, addressing the media, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of ‘running away from his own challenge’. He said the CM’s absence only proves that the Congress government had no meaningful answers for the crisis facing Telangana’s farmers. “Over 600 farmers have died by suicide since the Congress came to power. Did the Chief Minister even observe a minute’s silence for them?” KTR asked. Revanth said six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. It’s been 18 months and not even one has been delivered, alleged KTR.

The BRS leader said that he had come to the press club with complete data — including names and contact details of hundreds of farmers in Kodangal who haven’t received Rythu Bharosa, a list of farmers whose loans were not waived, and details of those who lost their lives due to crop losses and neglect. Criticizing Revanth Reddy’s governance, KTR said the Congress government had dragged the state back into the dark days of fertilizer shortages, transformer explosions, and long queues outside supply depots. He compared the present rule to an “Indiramma Emergency” referencing both the emergency-like suppression of dissent and the betrayal of welfare expectations associated with the Congress slogan. KTR also questioned the CM’s knowledge of Telangana’s irrigation projects, saying Revanth lacked even basic understanding of river basin allocations and water rights.

Further, KTR accused the Chief Minister of functioning as a covert agent of Chandrababu Naidu, facilitating the diversion of Telangana’s Krishna and Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh. Taking a dig at the CM’s rhetoric, KTR said, “Revanth knows how to scream and abuse, but when it comes to debating facts, he disappears. He challenged me, and I came. But he ran. Even if he couldn’t attend, he should’ve sent the Deputy CM or the Agriculture Minister.”

Offering one more opportunity, KTR said, “Choose the time, date, and place. We are ready for an open debate anywhere. Even Jubilee Hills Palace, if that suits him. But don’t issue hollow challenges and run away. If you can’t face a discussion, then apologise to KCR and to the farmers of Telangana for your lies and failures.”