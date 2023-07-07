KTR calls for Boycott of Modi visit to Warangal

BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the BRS cadre as well as the ministers, MLAs and other elected people representatives will boycott the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal on Saturday. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rail Coach repair centre and attend a public meeting during his visit to Warangal.

Addressing the press at Telangana Bhavan, KTR alleged that the BJP led Union Government meted out injustice to Telangana by shifting the Railway Coach factory to Gujarat from Telangana. The centre has made the promise of the establishment of the Coach factory in Telangana and it also mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act 2014. He said that the centre has provided a meagre allocation of Rs 550 crore for coach repair center.

The BRS leader also said that the Modi government has failed to honour the premises of the establishment of Tribal University and Bayyaram Steel Plant.

KTR took a broadside at TPCC Chief A Revanth for targeting the government repeatedly on the DHARANI portal. The government was ready to ally apprehensions raised by the Congress leader through a power point presentation on the maintenance of the DHARANI portal. He alleged since Revanth was an 'RSS Man" , the latter was soft on BJP and criticised only BRS.