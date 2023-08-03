  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KTR calls upon party cadre to celebrate loan waiver off decision by government

KTR
x

KTR( File Photo )

Highlights

  • Asks the party leaders to take up celebrations at village, mandal and district headquarters
  • Says that the government during the nine years has taken up several programmes for the development and welfare of the farmers

Hyderabad: After the call of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to celebrate the government's decision to waive off the loans of the farmers.

KTR asked the party leaders to take up celebrations at village, mandal and district headquarters.

The BRS leader said that the government during the nine years has taken up several programmes for the development and welfare of the farmers and it was a happy occasion that the farmers were given the benefit of loan waiver. The BRS leaders who have been with the farmers on different occasions, should take the farmers along with them in the celebrations. He called up on the MLAs, constituency incharges, district presidents to start the celebrations from Thursday. He also asked the Rythu Bandhu Samithis and Cooperative societies to participate in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad