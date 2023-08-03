Live
KTR calls upon party cadre to celebrate loan waiver off decision by government
Hyderabad: After the call of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to celebrate the government's decision to waive off the loans of the farmers.
KTR asked the party leaders to take up celebrations at village, mandal and district headquarters.
The BRS leader said that the government during the nine years has taken up several programmes for the development and welfare of the farmers and it was a happy occasion that the farmers were given the benefit of loan waiver. The BRS leaders who have been with the farmers on different occasions, should take the farmers along with them in the celebrations. He called up on the MLAs, constituency incharges, district presidents to start the celebrations from Thursday. He also asked the Rythu Bandhu Samithis and Cooperative societies to participate in the celebrations.