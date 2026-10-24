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KTR commends Raghunandan for developing Mallaram govt school

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BRS Working President KT Rama Rao praised Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan for adopting and developing his village primary school in Khammam since 6th grade, inspired by the film Srimanthudu.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao
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BRS working president KT Rama Rao

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Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao commended Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan, a native of Mallaram village in Tallada mandal of Khammam district, for recognising social responsibility at a young age and contributing significantly to developing a local government school.

Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan met KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday and briefed him on various community initiatives undertaken over the past decade to improve the government primary school in his native village. Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan shared that he adopted the government primary school in his village about ten years ago, coinciding with K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday, and initiated diverse developmental projects.

He explained that the Telugu feature film Srimanthudu, starring actor Mahesh Babu, served as his primary inspiration, motivating him to give back to his village and educational institution.

Supported by his parents Ajay Kumar and Vijayalakshmi, he commenced developmental work at the Mallaram Mandal Parishad Primary School back in 2016 while studying as a sixth-grade student.

KT Rama Rao commended Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan for his dedication toward contributing positively to society as a young student through practical steps for educational development.

Lauding his social awareness, KT Rama Rao expressed hope that he would continue serving society with similar dedication, assuring him of ongoing support and blessings for future endeavours.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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KT Rama RaoDuggidevara Sri RaghunandanSrimanthudu InspirationKhammam NewsSchool Adoption Initiative
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