KTR commends Raghunandan for developing Mallaram govt school

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao commended Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan, a native of Mallaram village in Tallada mandal of Khammam district, for recognising social responsibility at a young age and contributing significantly to developing a local government school.

Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan met KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Friday and briefed him on various community initiatives undertaken over the past decade to improve the government primary school in his native village. Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan shared that he adopted the government primary school in his village about ten years ago, coinciding with K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday, and initiated diverse developmental projects.

He explained that the Telugu feature film Srimanthudu, starring actor Mahesh Babu, served as his primary inspiration, motivating him to give back to his village and educational institution.

Supported by his parents Ajay Kumar and Vijayalakshmi, he commenced developmental work at the Mallaram Mandal Parishad Primary School back in 2016 while studying as a sixth-grade student.

KT Rama Rao commended Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan for his dedication toward contributing positively to society as a young student through practical steps for educational development.

Lauding his social awareness, KT Rama Rao expressed hope that he would continue serving society with similar dedication, assuring him of ongoing support and blessings for future endeavours.