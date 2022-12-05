KTR directs officials to inspect encroachments in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday directed Ranga Reddy District Collector and Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner to inspect an area at Lodha near the Kukatpally RTO office and submit a detailed report on the alleged encroachments.

Taking to the social media, an NGO Future Foundations Society said, "the Lake is vanished due to encroachments. I used to visit the lake in front of Lodha to watch birds but after six months, I see it's gone and encroached. The work happens only in nights as officials turned blind eye, please take action," tweeted Sachin of Future Foundations Society by tagging minister KTR, Telangana Governor, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors.

Responding to the tweet, KTR tweeted, "If this is true, I assure you that stringent action will be taken on those who are responsible." The minister directed Ranga Reddy District Collector and Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner to inspect and submit a report to the government.

GHMC AEE, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, said "land pertains to TSHB dept and the water body shown in the image is not a lake. It was dug for a construction project and later it was backfilled following the accidental death of 3 kids last year."