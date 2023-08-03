KTR distributes land regularisation certificates

Rangareddy: State IT, industries, and municipal administration minister, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), graced the distribution ceremony of regularisation certificates to 118 GO beneficiaries in LB Nagar constituency at GSR convention hall in Hastinapuram on Wednesday. During the event, he highlighted the government's efforts to uplift thousands of families and provide them with housing opportunities.

He informed that a total of 18,000 families in the LB Nagar constituency have benefitted under the GO number 118 initiative. The State government has completed one lakh double-bedroom houses in the city, which will be distributed from August 15 to October. KTR assured that each constituency will receive houses at the rate of 4,000 per constituency, benefiting 3,000 families under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme.

The Minister further emphasised the progress achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He cited Telangana's rise to one of the top States in India in terms of per capita income and the successful completion of the world's largest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, within five years.

Regarding healthcare, KTR stated that the government is establishing the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Four hospitals with 2,000 beds each are being built in Gaddiannaram, Alwal, and Sanat Nagar, in addition to 2,000 beds at NIMS, and an additional 10,000 beds for the convenience of the underprivileged.

Highlighting Hyderabad's development plans, the Minister spoke about the expansion of the metro network. With existing metro lines and the under-construction airport metro line, KCR has approved another 314 kms of metro line, with plans for 415 kms overall. The Nagol to LB Nagar route in the constituency will soon be completed, and a 159 kms long metro rail will encircle the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Minister KTR praised the development initiatives and envisioned a cosmopolitan future for Hyderabad under KCR's leadership.

He emphasised the government's commitment to providing efficient transportation and infrastructure without burdening the citizens with land acquisition costs.

City Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, MLC's Egge Mallesham, Vakarapu Dayanand, MLA's Sudhir Reddy, Manchireddyki Kishan Reddy, along with other dignitaries, were present at the event.