KTR enraged over police brutality on Dalit woman

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, condemned the police brutality on a Dalit woman in Shadnagar on Monday and demanded the State government register a case under the SC and ST Atrocities Act.

Taking to X, the BRS leader demanded immediate action to ensure justice for the victim. “The police treatment of the Dalit woman in Shadnagar is barbaric. The BRS party strongly condemns this incident,” said Rama Rao. He warned that Telangana society would not forgive the Congress government for its anti-Dalit and anti-women atrocities.

Lashing out at the State government, KTR said that the Chief Minister himself was insulting women in the Assembly, and the police are acting as if they were no inferior and assaulting women with lathis, which is unacceptable. The police, who should safeguard women, are assaulting them, he added. “Is this the Indiramma Rajyam and Praja Palana that the Congress promised? Why such cruelty towards a Dalit woman? How could they use the third degree against her to plead guilty to theft?” asked KTR. Highlighting the situation of the woman and her son, KTR expressed his dismay at the State of affairs in Telangana. The government should be ashamed that the police acted so inhumanely without considering that the victim was a woman. He slammed the officers involved for making her wear knickers and kicking her with boots.