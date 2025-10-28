KTR exposes Cong’s hollow promises to auto drivers across Telangana

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Monday rallied behind the city’s auto drivers, travelling in their auto-rickshaws and highlighting their financial and welfare issues. The auto drivers publicly vowed to take ten persons in every auto to the polling booth to ensure the defeat of the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills bye-election.

K T Rama Rao (KTR) exposed how Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’s "grand promises" to Telangana’s auto drivers have "turned into a story of deception, despair, and betrayal." KTR reminded the public that during the 2023 Telangana election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had personally met and travelled with auto drivers, promising to establish an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board and to provide Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance to every driver. Two years later, none of those promises have been fulfilled.

In a shocking revelation, KTR said he met Mashrat Ali, the same auto owner who had driven Rahul Gandhi during his campaign visit to Hyderabad two years ago. Once the proud owner of two auto-rickshaws, Mashrat Ali has now been forced to sell both his vehicles due to financial hardship under Congress rule. Today, he is a daily-wage auto driver, renting an auto for Rs 400 per day just to make ends meet. “Sir, I was an owner then, today I am a driver. I used to earn Rs 2,500 a day, now I barely make Rs 1,000. Congress betrayed us. They promised a welfare board and Rs 1,000 monthly support but gave us nothing. They even took away what little we had,” the auto driver said. KTR noted that this heartbreaking story reflects the true face of the Congress government, which has failed every section of society, urging that "Rahul Gandhi must wake up from his deep slumber."