KTR gets his freedom in a deal done in Delhi: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed on Sunday that despite involvement in the Lagicharla incident and several other scams, there is no possibility of arresting former minister K T Rama Rao.

He alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekara Rao had negotiated with senior Congress leaders in Delhi and fulfilled their demands, effectively ensuring that KTR's arrest will not happen. Following the Delhi deal between the Congress leaders and KCR, KTR has got his freedom from the arrests, he added.

Bandi Sanjay further claimed that two families are ruling Telangana, the RK family (Revanth Reddy and KCR). He alleged a business connection between these two families and stated that he is ready to expose it with evidence. He clarified that he has no business links with Revanth Reddy and challenged BRS leaders to prove otherwise, pledging to retire from politics if they succeed.

He accused the BRS party of creating chaos in Telangana to gain political advantage and alleged that they are conspiring to sacrifice public lives for their benefit. He claimed that BRS leaders attempted to create unrest during the protests of Group 1 candidates and constables.

He also alleged that under the guise of farmers, BRS leaders were responsible for attacks and violence, emphasising the need to ban the BRS party in Telangana.

KTR is taking advantage of the government’s incompetence. This entire affair has gone to Delhi, where he has met with Congress High Command and ensured the issue is shelved.

This isn’t the first case. Even when KCR’s family was implicated in the phone-tapping case, with Radha Kishan Rao’s testimony confirming their involvement, no action was taken. Despite evidence of their involvement in the Janwada farmhouse rave party and Vijay Madduri’s testimony, no arrests were made. In the Formula Race scam, despite reports indicating Rs 50 crore in irregularities by KCR’s son, no action was taken. The Dharani portal scam, where thousands of crores of land were misappropriated, hasn’t led to any arrests either.

“Why? Because the State is under the dual family rule of "RK" – Revanth Reddy and Kalvakuntla KCR. These two families have deep political and business connections, which I am ready to prove. If I fail to prove this, I will publicly apologise and exit politics. Similarly, there are no business ties between me and Revanth Reddy.

If anyone proves otherwise, I will resign from my ministerial position, apologise to the people, and quit politics permanently. I challenge them to accept this,” he added.

When asked about rumors of him being given charge of BJP's State leadership, Bandi said that he was currently serving as a Union Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's high command have entrusted me with this role.

“The possibility of me being given State leadership while being a Union Minister is unlikely. Such decisions were made in exceptional circumstances for leaders like JP Nadda and Kishan Reddy during elections, but those conditions don’t exist now,” he said.