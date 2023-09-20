KTR, Harish take a swipe at PM for TS formation jibe

Hyderabad: Condemning the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the State formation, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said in his attempts to criticise the Congress party, the PM was repeatedly hurting the sentiments of people of Telangana,

He said this was not the first instance where Modi had made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation. ‘It reflects his utter disregard for historical facts. People of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realised on June 2, 2014. The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from youth of Telangana, KTR said.

Rao said to suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect, but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. ‘It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them’.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao also condemned the PM’s comments, stating he was spitting venom on Telangana. ‘To say that there were no celebrations even in Telangana was too much. The Centre transferred seven mandals of the State to Andhra Pradesh after formation of Telangana, and transferred the lower Siler power project. The Centre also denied national project status, tribal university, railway coach factory, Rao pointed out.