KTR inaugurates construction waste recycling plant in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated Hyderabad's first-ever construction and demolition waste management plant here at Jeedimetla in the city. The 500 TPD capacity plant is constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The plant segregates the waste such as sand, gravel and bricks and recycles them separately. It is designed to recycle 50 tonnes of waste per hour. The construction and demolition can be sold at Rs 342 per ton.

The plant which was set up at phase 6 of Jeedimetla industrial area by GHMC and Ramky enviro is spread across 15 acres. So far, 13,14,791.11 metric tonnes of waste has been transferred to the unit from Sachivayalam, Kothwalguda, Fathullaguda, Jeedimetla and Jawaharnagar.

All the debris related to the construction and demolition of buildings, road repair works are being sent to the plant. Taking to Twitter, minister KT Rama Rao said that the plant has been developed in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to recycle the waste and create tiles/bricks, road metal, coarse sand to reuse in pavements, construction etc.

Will be inaugurating Hyderabad's first construction & demolition waste mgmt plant at Jeedimetla. One more plant at Fathulguda coming up



Plant has been developed in PPP mode to recycle the waste & create tiles/bricks, road metal,coarse sand to reuse in pavements, construction etc pic.twitter.com/oliuxNGePY — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020



