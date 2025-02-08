Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
KTR invited to deliver keynote address at Northwestern University
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has received another rare honour—a special invite by Chanaksha Gorentla, the vice president of the Kellogg India Business Conference (KIBC), to deliver a keynote speech at the prestigious Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois (USA) on April 19.
Rao's tenure as the Minister for IT and Industries over the past ten years has been highly inspirational. His efforts in transforming the State into an industrial leader have been widely praised. Initiatives like T-Hub, T-Works, and WE Hub have fostered a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana, serving as a model for other States. He played a crucial role in establishing Hyderabad as a global innovation hub. Business school students in the US are eagerly looking forward to learning more about the revolutionary changes in the tech sector and the burgeoning startup ecosystem in Telangana, led by KTR.
Rao's ability to attract investments from global giants to Telangana is commendable. Additionally, his strategic plans have helped many young entrepreneurs emerge as successful industrialists, yielding remarkable results in Telangana.
The letter highlights KTR's strategies and achievements during his decade-long tenure as minister. It requested him to share his experiences with students, offering insights on laying the foundations for sustainable development and integrating technology in governance to achieve rapid and superior results.