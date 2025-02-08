KTR invited to deliver keynote address at Northwestern University

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has received another rare honour—a special invite by Chanaksha Gorentla, the vice president of the Kellogg India Business Conference (KIBC), to deliver a keynote speech at the prestigious Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois (USA) on April 19.

Rao's tenure as the Minister for IT and Industries over the past ten years has been highly inspirational. His efforts in transforming the State into an industrial leader have been widely praised. Initiatives like T-Hub, T-Works, and WE Hub have fostered a vibrant startup ecosystem in Telangana, serving as a model for other States. He played a crucial role in establishing Hyderabad as a global innovation hub. Business school students in the US are eagerly looking forward to learning more about the revolutionary changes in the tech sector and the burgeoning startup ecosystem in Telangana, led by KTR.

Rao's ability to attract investments from global giants to Telangana is commendable. Additionally, his strategic plans have helped many young entrepreneurs emerge as successful industrialists, yielding remarkable results in Telangana.

The letter highlights KTR's strategies and achievements during his decade-long tenure as minister. It requested him to share his experiences with students, offering insights on laying the foundations for sustainable development and integrating technology in governance to achieve rapid and superior results.