KTR invites Indian diaspora to invest in TS

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday invited Indian diaspora in the USA to invest in Telangana.

The Minister addressed the ITServe Alliance Meet and Greet programme in New Jersey. The Minister talked about the 'Mana Vuru - Mana Badi' initiative. He appealed to the diaspora to become a part of the programme by contributing through the portal, which the Minister recently launched in the USA. He stated that the Telangana government was upgrading the educational infrastructure in the State on a large scale.

Rama Rao said that while the States which were formed before Telangana in 2001, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, were still struggling to settle down, Telangana State which was formed just seven years ago, has made rapid strides in development under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Despite Covid pandemic, demonetisation, and a very unsupportive Central government, Telangana has done well in various sectors, he said mentioning how Telangana resolved the long-troubling electricity issue in the State. He highlighted that the State's installed power capacity had doubled in the past seven years. "Before the Telangana State was formed, farmers faced a lot of issues due to power crises and the industry had three days' power holiday and industrialists were staging protests at Indira Park in Hyderabad. But today the scenario has changed. 24/7 free power is being given to farmers, uninterrupted quality power supply is being given to industries. Very few States in India can claim something like this," he said.

Highlighting the Kaleshwaram project, the Minister lamented that the Union government had never supported the State on this project or lauded the efforts. 12,769 villages in Telangana have a nursery, graveyard, dump yard, and portable drinking water connection at home. The panchayat secretaries take care of all the activities, he said. In the Government of India's 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) awards' seven out of the top ten villages across the country were from Telangana. That shows you real rural development happens in Telangana. We focused on integrated and inclusive development across the State," KTR said.

The Minister requested the diaspora to come forward and invest in Telangana. He explained about the IT ecosystem developed in Hyderabad. He also highlighted the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy and stated that the Telangana government was also developing IT infrastructure in the north and eastern parts of the city.