KTR lambasts Centre for its failure to meet corona Vaccine demand

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao lambasted the Union Government for its failure in addressing the Covid Vaccine demand in the second wave of Corona pandemic in the states and Telangana particularly.

The Minister criticized the Union Government for its inefficiency in procuring the Covid vaccine doses for the citizens of the country.

During the 'AskKTR session 'on Twitter, KTR replied to queries related to vaccination drive, vaccine doses and realted topics. When asked about when the entire population of Telangana will get vaccinated, Minister KTR said, "The problem is vaccine supply versus demand gap. We have the ability to vaccinate more than 10 lakh people a day but unfortunately constraints on vaccine supplies are hampering brisk progress."

While all other countries were placing orders for vaccines back in the first half of 2020, the Union Government woke up late. Our orders were placed in January 2021, he said that there are more than 50 Crore unused doses of AstraZeneca vaccine (called Covishield in India) in various countries; United States, Canada, Denmark, Norway. The centre needs to start a dialogue immediately & procure these asap & allot to states.

Responding to questions on Central funds allocation for vaccination, KTR said the union government had announced that they have allocated Rs 35,000 crore in the Union Budget for vaccination. "Assuming we cover all population, we need 272 crorr doses at Rs. 150 per dose. Don't know where that allocation has gone now."

He explained the state government's efforts to vaccinate people. Telangana has taken a novel approach to vaccinate High exposure - high risk occupational categories irrespective of age & covering both urban and rural areas. The State Government has given a second dose of vaccination to 13.5 lakh people in Telangana.

When asked why the Telangana based pharma companies are not being incentivised to produce doses and take orders from the State, KTR said all their production is being closely monitored by centre who is taking 85 per cent production.

"In the remaining 15 per cent we have to compete with other states & hospitals who buy at three times the rate. Guess who they would prefer selling to?", he averred.