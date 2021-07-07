KTR launches Indian Bank’s ‘MSME Prerana’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched Indian Banks flagship Business Mentoring program 'MSME Prerana', a first of its kind, novel, unique and innovative business mentoring program in Telangana.

This is first of its kind to empower MSME Entrepreneurs in the State. The program has been designed in collaboration with Poornatha and Co. to empower entrepreneurs in driving business more efficiently by optimizing value and capacity.

This business mentoring program enhances the confidence and sense of empowerment especially among women Entrepreneurs. MSME Prerana has broken the geographical and language barriers by extending web-based training to Entrepreneurs in local dialects using simple terminologies without using jargon.

A series of ten virtual programs were successfully conducted in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and parts of Uttarakhand. 'MSME Prerana' is spreading its outreach to Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat during the month of July 2021 and will be conducted in all major languages pan India in a phased manner.

Indian Bank has always been a front runner in providing financial support to its 20 lakhs MSMEs with credit exposure of over Rs 70,180 Crore. While Indian Bank is the 7th largest Public Sector Bank in the country, in the MSME segment Indian Bank is the second largest in terms of percentage growth (15 per cent).

'MSME Prerana' has been launched with an aim to develop managerial and financial capabilities of MSME entrepreneurs besides creating awareness on various initiatives taken by GOI/State Governments/RBI and other agencies.

The share of economy of Telangana in the GDP has gone up by 26 basis points to touch 5 per cent in 2020-21 against 4.74 per cent in 2019-20. Telangana State houses around 26.05 lakh MSME units, including around 25 lakh Micro Enterprises. The state has Rs 66,507 crore credit facilities from formal banking channels.

Around 8,25,197 units have availed around Rs 63, 251 crore financial support from commercial banks which is 95.10 per cent of total credit extended to MSME Units in Telangana.

Indian Bank is very active in Telangana in MSME Segment. The Bank's CD (Credit Deposit) ratio in the State is around 179 per cent which is higher than commercial bank average 110 per cent.