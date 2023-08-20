KTR leaves for USA with family. Son to pursue higher studies in America

Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao left for America with his family members.

KTR took to Twitter to announce his son Himanshu Rao will be joining a reputed Institute in America to pursue college studies.

"Most cliched line probably from a parent but here we go



Can’t believe this Boy who was a naughty little kid till yesterday is all grown up and now off to College!! As he goes, he’s taking a part of me with him ❤️

Daddy duties; off to the US with family for over a week where I am combining a few days of work too" , KTR said in his social media account.

Sources said that KTR will also attend a business summit and interact with investors during his stay in America. Eom