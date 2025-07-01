KTR pitches for thorough investigation into safety lapses

Hyderabad: Attacking the government over its alleged failure to take up rescue measures at the blast site at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that if it was the Miss World Pageant, all the Congress Ministers led by CM would have been happy to camp there.

Taking to X, Rama Rao said that more than 12 people died and many others critically injured but not one Telangana Minister showed up till now. “It has been team BRS led by Former Minister Harish and Sangareddy MLA Chinta Prabhakar and Zahirabad MLA Manik Rao who’ve been working hard to ensure the workers are taken care and their families are being treated well. If this was the Miss World pageant, I am sure all Congress Ministers led by CM would’ve been happy to camp there,” he said.

Rama Rao said that the reactor explosion in the Pashamilaram industrial area in Patancheru was extremely tragic. KTR expressed concern over the news that the death toll was likely to rise. He appealed to the government to ensure that all the injured get the best medical assistance. Saying that safety audits were mandatory for all industrial units, KTR demanded that the government conduct a thorough investigation into the safety lapses in this accident. He wanted those responsible for the deaths to be severely punished. He suggested that the families of the deceased be financially supported. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members of the deceased, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.