KTR seeks public opinion on merger of Cantonment Board with GHMC

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday sought public opinion on merger of Cantonment Board with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



The minister said that he has read couple of news reports today where the people opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board should be merged in GHMC. The minister further added that he also agrees with them and then asked the public about their opinion.



"Read a couple is news reports today where citizens overwhelmingly opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board has to be merged in GHMC. I am in agreement too. What do you guys say?" the minister tweeted.

