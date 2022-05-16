KTR should focus on home turf before criticising BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP vice-president N VVS Prabhakar asked the State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to first look at the home turf before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the BJP.

Addressing media here on Monday, the former MLA has taken strong exception to the language used by KTR and other ministers in criticising Modi, Shah and BJP leadership. He said, "The minister should realise that the highest number of government officials caught by the State ACB were from the departments functioning under his ministry. Particularly from the GHMC."

Prabhakar said a classic example was how attempts were made to transfer a government land of 13 acres worth Rs 150 crore to a private party within 48 hours.

While the Centre under PM Modi has been working on a mission to unite and develop the country, the father-and-son government of CM KCR and Minister KTR has been trying to divide and turn the government into corruption.

Calling the handful of ministers in the TRS government to have no other business to spend their time criticising the leaders of the opposition parties visiting the state not bothering about the affairs of their own ministries and departments, the BJP leader pointed out that statements of Shah at the public meeting on the concluding day of the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra exposed the facts and real face of the TRS government and its dectatorial functioning.

Frustrated over the huge response that the saffron party is getting from the people the TRS and its leadership have been going hammer and tongs making baseless allegations and charges against the BJP and the Centre, he added.

He asked the TRS ministers and leadership to desist from their baseless and politically motivated orchestration against the Centre, Modi, and the BJP. He cautioned that his party will not remain a spectator and will give a befitting response if the TRS leaders continue their low-level politics.