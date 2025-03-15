KTR slams CM for holding ‘secret meetings’ with BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for holding ‘secret meetings’ with BJP leaders to safeguard his post.

In a scathing attack on social media platform X, Rao accused Reddy of indulging in ‘backdoor politics’ while publicly pretending to oppose the BJP. He labelled Reddy a ‘Cheap Minister’ instead of a CM and challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action. “Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about BJP infiltrators in the Congress. Does he have the courage to act against his own CM, who is striking secret deals with the BJP?” questioned KTR.

The BRS leader accused the Congress of engaging in a ‘dirty political culture’ where leaders prioritise their power over public welfare. He claimed the secret meetings were part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise Telangana’s progress. “It is shameful that a Congress CM is holding secret meetings with BJP leaders. Telangana has never seen such treacherous politics. The Congress has a history of creating divisions among people for its political survival, and this is yet another example,” Rao remarked. ‘Farmers are struggling, students are suffering, and yet the CM does not have time to hold review meetings. But he has enough time for the secret discussions with BJP leaders. This is an unpardonable betrayal,” he said.

KTR pointed out that BJP MLA Raja Singh’s recent statements had exposed Reddy’s alleged backdoor dealings with the BJP. “The CM pretends to fight BJP in public while secretly colluding with them. This is exactly what the Congress politics is all about. People of Telangana will not tolerate such ‘ugly politics’ and would reject both the BJP and Congress as ‘two Delhi-based parties that do not understand Telangana’s interests’,” he stated.