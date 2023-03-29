KTR slaps legal notices on Revanth, Bandi

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday sent legal notices to the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar over their allegations on TSPSC paper leak warning them to face a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore or withdraw their allegations and tender apologies. Stating that both the leaders were trying to cast aspersions on the BRS working president and damaging his reputation, Rama Rao's lawyer sent legal notices to Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. The notice said that unless the leaders refrain from making such defamatory statements and tender a public apology, Minister Rama Rao will take forward the legal proceedings and file a defamation suite in the courts of competent jurisdiction.

Rama Rao earlier said that Revanth and Sanjay proved their ignorance by dragging the Telangana government and him into the issue of paper leakage without understanding the autonomous nature of the constitutionally constituted Public Service Commission. Stating that there was a terrible conspiracy by both the BJP and Congress to stall the entire recruitment process, he said that MPs Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy earlier termed Telangana government's job notifications a conspiracy and their comments that the youth should put aside their preparation and get into politics reflect the deceitful mentality of these leaders.



