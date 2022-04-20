KTR takes MLAs to task for indiscipline

Hyderabad: The TRS MLAs, who are calling the shots in government and also in party activities, were reprimanded by party's working president KT Rama Rao for indiscipline.

The ruling party MLAs, who are in good books of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been given importance when it comes to party posts or any other nominated posts. However, many a time the party leaders were asked to fall in line instead of addressing the grievances on their own.

In several constituencies, the party leaders are at loggerheads with the MLAs and the issue had reached the party leadership quite a few times. Especially, the MLAs and in-charges in the constituencies have been involved in arguments openly on public platforms.

Former Minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, who lost in the previous elections, has been in tussle with Tandur MLA P Rohit Reddy. The leaders have several times argued during several programmes in the constituency. Similar is the case of another former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who lost from the Kollapur Assembly constituency. The followers of Jupally and MLA B Harshvardhan Reddy have been involved in clashes and there were talks of Jupally leaving the party. However, the party leadership gave priority to the MLA and ignored the plea of the former minister, said a TRS leader.

The TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed unhappiness over the party MLA from Uppal Bethi Subhash Reddy, who attended the meeting at HICC lodged a complaint that the party leaders in the constituency were taking up programmes without his notice and wanted Rama Rao to intervene.

According to party leaders, the MLA was shocked as the TRS working president asked him to work in coordination with the party leaders in his constituency. "How can you ask other leaders not to conduct any programmes? The MLAs and Ministers are because of the party… the party is supreme and we will not tolerate indiscipline in the party," is what KTR reportedly told Subhash Reddy. It is learnt that former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has been actively taking up several programmes in the constituency and is said to be under the wings of Rama Rao.

Party leaders said that the party leadership has now decided to set things right in the constituencies. "Party's working president wanted to caution the leaders, including the MLAs, so that they don't cross the line and it should not hamper the chances of the party in future, hence a strong warning was issued," said a TRS leader.