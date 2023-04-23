KTR thanks CM KCR for sanctioning medical college

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on behalf of people of Sircilla for sanctioning a medical college in Rajanna-Sircilla in which admissions have been allowed from this year.

Rama Rao informed that the people of Sircilla district would always be indebted to the chief minister for allocating a medical college to the district as part of the aim to establish a medical college in the district.

Rao said that the chief minister gave orders to expand the existing district hospital on a massive scale with 300 beds for a special medical college for the district.

Recently, the National Medical Commission for Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has given permission to conduct admissions in Sircilla Medical College from this academic year. As part of this, a medical college will be started under Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in the district and admissions will be taken for 100 MBBS seats.