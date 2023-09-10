KTR threatens CWC meeting organisers, alleges Revanth

Hyderabad: While emphasising the way how the BRS government was afraid of Congress party’s activities in the State, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that IT Minister K T Rama Rao had threatened the management of hotel which is hosting the CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting starting from September 16.

Revanth who visited the venue of ‘Vijaya Bheri’ on ORR, the grand public meeting to be addressed by Sonia Gandhi, party’s Parliamentary Party Chairperson on September 17 near Tukkuguda accused KTR of indulging in harassment of hotel management. “During his visit for lunch KTR while summoning the managers had asked if they wished to continue business or not. He questioned how they could give space to Congress party’s event. This is how the power drunk KTR is behaving,” felt Revanth.

The PCC chief further said that had it been Congress behaved in a similar way while being in power, the BRS would not have existed. “We were in power between 2004 and 2014. If Congress had a similar attitude TRS flags would not have been visible now. What would have happened to KCR and KTR ? Were they able to protest or hold rallies ? What they are enjoying now is the charity of Sonia Gandhi,” he averred.

Revanth recalled how the ruling BRS had tried its best to damage the prospects of Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Khammam on July 2. “As part of their scheme the local Minister had come up with a plan.

The drinking water was stopped for two days and was released only on the day of the public meeting, so that people get engaged in this. RTC buses were not given permission, but when private vehicles were engaged the vehicles were stopped and drivers were harassed by authorities. Despite all the hurdles created by BRS, the public meeting was a success and attracted 3 to 4 lakh,” he recalled.While acknowledg ing the support offered by local farmers at Tukkuguda, Revanth said that when all the efforts to get permission from Government and Departments like Endowments proved futile, these farmers have come forward to provide space for the public meeting. “After Endowments department was afraid to offer us the 50-acre of land, the local farmers came forward with close to 100-acres, for conducting the Vijaya Bheri,” he added.