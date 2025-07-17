KTR to address bigwigs at ‘Talk Journalism 2025’ in Jaipur

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak at the upcoming ‘Talk Journalism 2025’, one of India’s most prestigious gatherings of journalists, thinkers, and political leaders.

The ninth edition of the festival will be held on July 19-20, 2025, in Jaipur. Known for being vocal, articulate, progressive leaders from South India, KTR was chosen for his significant contributions as a policymaker and administrator.

In their invitation to KTR, the organizers of Talk Journalism highlighted the relevance of his perspective in the current national discourse. “We would like you to talk about the North-South Divide in Indian politics. The conversation will be moderated by Marya Shakil of NDTV. Talk Journalism is a platform where journalists from India and abroad come and talk about trends, developments and issues that journalism faces,” the letter read. Over the past eight editions, Talk Journalism has hosted some of the most influential voices in media and public life. Among Indian journalists, personalities like Rajdeep Sardesai, Ravish Kumar, Barkha Dutt, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Suhasini Haidar have graced the platform.

Internationally, the festival has seen participation from icons such as Edward Snowden, Eugene Robinson (Former Chair, Pulitzer Prize Board), Gerard Ryle (Editor, ICIJ), Nick Davies (The Guardian), and Christina Lamb (The Sunday Times).

The event has also been a stage for prominent political leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Asaduddin Owaisi, Subramanian Swamy, GVL Narasimha Rao, Raghav Chadha, D Raja, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, to share their perspectives on key national and global issues.