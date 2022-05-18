KTR to hardsell Brand TS in UK, Davos

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will attend a series of meetings and conferences with several renowned companies and showcase Telangana on a global platform during his visit to the UK and Davos starting Wednesday.

KTR will attend two round- table conferences organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in the UK. He will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the State delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies.

Later, he will attend prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual meeting from May 22 to 26 at Davos. Before his departure, Rao took to Twitter and said, "Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead."

The WEF meeting is the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas each year. Year-on-year it has proved to be a great platform for Telangana to make its presence felt amid top leaders from across the globe and attract investments.

The WEF is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. Key topics of focus will be restoring trust in global institutions, role of public policy in the long-term global recovery and issues such as healthcare, sustainability and education.

Referring to Rama Rao, WEF president Borge Brende said, "Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana's role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology." By virtue of the participation, the State delegation will have access to full CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops.

The platform provides the State access to over 2,000 global leaders from government and private sectors, including all major Indian personalities. The theme for this year's meeting is "Working Together, Restoring Trust" reinforcing Telangana's belief in building strong relationships for long-term growth with citizen-centric policy frameworks.

During the meeting, KTR will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana's prowess at the global level in investment attraction and citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted. He will also meet over 35 global business leaders on the side lines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss potential of growth and ease of doing business in Telangana.

Telangana has set up a state-of-art lounge in Davos where it will host several world's leaders, showcase to global audience the life and growth opportunities in the State, and hold discussions on important topics for India and the world to ponder upon.