KTR uncorks plan to rejuvenate 50 lakes with top-class facilities

About 50 lakes in the city would now have walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, play area for children, amphitheatres and other facilities for the public to enjoy. This initiative has been taken up by the State government after the launch of 'Lakes Development Program'. This programme was launched by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao launched the programme at Khajaguda Lake on Tuesday and aims to rejuvenate and develop 50 water bodies in and around Hyderabad.





Of the 50 lakes, 25 are in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits and the remaining 25 are in HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) limits. The Minister handed over the MoU certificates to real estate development companies which have adopted lakes for development. With a call to action, he urged them to carry out the development process to world-class standards.





On the occasion, Rama Rao said that Durgam Cheruvu turned into a huge tourist attraction after the lake was developed and said that there would be more such head turners. The idea of developing the lakes was conceived when the State government wanted to create spaces for senior citizens to take walks, for people to come with their children and other family members and spend time in leisure, he added.





MAUD minister also spoke about the rapid growth in Hyderabad in the past eight years in IT, life sciences and other sectors and the world class infrastructure created here. "Hyderabadis are owning up, drawing pride from development on all fronts. We have just begun our journey. There are many plans," said Rao.