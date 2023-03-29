KTR uncorks plan to rejuvenate 50 lakes with top-class facilities
Sneak peak into few further plans for a Naya Hyderabad 8250 km of Metro line in and around city
Of the 50 lakes, 25 are in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits and the remaining 25 are in HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) limits. The Minister handed over the MoU certificates to real estate development companies which have adopted lakes for development. With a call to action, he urged them to carry out the development process to world-class standards.
On the occasion, Rama Rao said that Durgam Cheruvu turned into a huge tourist attraction after the lake was developed and said that there would be more such head turners. The idea of developing the lakes was conceived when the State government wanted to create spaces for senior citizens to take walks, for people to come with their children and other family members and spend time in leisure, he added.
MAUD minister also spoke about the rapid growth in Hyderabad in the past eight years in IT, life sciences and other sectors and the world class infrastructure created here. "Hyderabadis are owning up, drawing pride from development on all fronts. We have just begun our journey. There are many plans," said Rao.