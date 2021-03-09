KTR urges educated to vote in large numbers

Secunderabad: Stating that there is a slander that the educated class has no interest in the voting process, the TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon the educated people to prove it wrong and participate in voting in large numbers.

Addressing a meeting of the graduates organised by the educational institutions and teacher unions at St Mary's College of Pharmacy, Secunderabad,the TRS working president said that the education sector had vastly improved in Telangana after it became a separate State. "The State of Telangana, which started amidst many suspicions, has continued with tremendous success in the last six years. Our government is at the forefront of amazing welfare development schemes unknown to the country. From a state of power cuts, Telangana is successfully advancing as the surplus state," said Rao.

The TRS leader listed out the welfare activities and also several measures in the education sector. He said that the government opened 672 new Gurukulams to provide quality education especially to the poor in BC, SC, ST and minorities. He said that the government was spending about Rs 1.2 lakh on each of the 970 Gurukulams. Out of the total Gurukulams, 4.30 lakh students were studying with excellent standards. He also said that 240 Gurukul building programmeswere started with Rs 350 Crore to set up permanent buildings for Gurukulams. On one hand, while strengthening the Gurukulams, on the other hand, we are offering post-matric scholarships to 15 lakh students studying in other educational institutions," said Rao.

The TRS leader said that the government filled up 1.33 lakh vacancies in various departments. Employment opportunities were given to about 15 lakh people by giving permissions to 15,000 companies through TS-iPASS. Though the Telangana State was developing there was no proper support from the government of India. He said that the state received raw deal in the projects like Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Coach Factory and educational institutions.

Rao said that Sarojini Vani Devi should not look only as daughter of PV Narasimha Rao. Vani Devi as a young woman, as an educator, as a person with a full understanding of academic issues has all the qualifications to sit in the Legislature.