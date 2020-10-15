KTR visits flood-affected areas in Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao visited rain-affected areas in Hyderabad on Thursday. The minister along with home minister Mahmood Ali, CS Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy toured in flood-affected areas in Bairamalguda and took a stock of the situation.

He visited Sri Ram Nagar, Patel Nagar and other areas in Musheerabad and interacted with the people. He inquired if the people were being provided with basic facilities. Later, the minister directed the officials to take up works to avoid water flooding the colonies.

The minister also toured in Amberpet, Ramanthapur Cheruvu, Habsiguda and assured to help the victims. He also approved various proposals submitted by the GHMC officials to ensure a permanent solution to the civic issues.

Earlier in the noon, minister Rao held a meeting with the department of health officials and GHMC and instructed them to take all the steps to avoid the spread of infectious diseases following the rainfall. He directed to take up sanitization works in the flood-affected colonies after draining out the water. He asked the officials to make the 104 vehicles ready for providing immediate medical assistance.