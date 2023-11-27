KTR vows Gulf policy soon

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Sunday announced that they will bring up a Gulf policy for those who have gone to these countries for employment from Telangana. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao informed that he would ensure implementation of the Gulf policy in January after coming to power.

He said that the Gulf insurance programme will also be implemented for those who have gone mainly for employment in the Gulf. He said that insurance will also be provided to Gulf expatriates in the coming government on the model of RythuBhima which was being implemented in the State.

Rama Rao said that under this Gulf insurance scheme, insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to each individual. Apart from this, he informed that a comprehensive policy would be implemented including other welfare programmes as part of the Gulf policy.