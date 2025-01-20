KTR wants Rahul Gandhi to react on farmer’s death

Hyderabad: Alleging that the death of a farmer in Adilabad was a ‘daylight murder’ by the government, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to react.

Sharing the video of the farmer committing suicide on X, Rao said farmers were seeking justice; it was time Rahul Gandhi should react. KTR said, “Look at how the Congress is pushing the farming sector back into the dark ages! Watch this video, Mr @RahulGandhi. This CCTV footage of a private bank in Adilabad is a gut-wrenching testament to your failed governance! This is daylight murder of a Telangana farmer by your Congress government.”

KTR said Jadav Devrao, a 50-year-old tribal farmer, broken by failed promises and tortured by financial struggles, decided that ending his life is the only option available to him. “He consumed poison in the bank and left his ailing wife, a kidney patient, and a son…all because of your failed promises. This video is hard proof of the fake narrative that you keep peddling again and again! This video is proof of what we have been saying: not even 40 per cent of farmers received the 2 lakh farm loan waiver you promised. And your Rythu Bharosa is a bigger farce! Your government shamelessly took a U-turn from the promised Rs 15,000 per acre. Jadav Devrao isn’t the only farmer who is losing hope! Come to Telangana and look for yourself at the wreckage of your lofty promises and failed governance. Look at how Congress is pushing the farm sector back into the dark ages! Telangana's farmers are crying out for justice, and it's time you listen,” said KTR.

In another tweet, he said the Delhi Assembly elections were a perfect case study of Congress' dual standards and hypocritical antics.