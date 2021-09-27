KTR's defamation suit a strong message to Telangana Opposition

Hyderabad: By filing defamation suit against Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy for linking him to the drugs scandal, minister K T Rama Rao has sent a clear message to the Opposition leaders for their continued diatribe.

Political analysts say the TRS working president has tried to convey to the TPCC chief that the ruling party is no longer ready to take the slander lying down.

Realising that mere war of words on Twitter and challenges and counter-challenges will not be enough, KTR approached the court to rein in Reddy. He received immediate relief as the City Civil Court passed interim orders directing Reddy not to make any statement linking him to the drugs scandal.

The court passed interim injunction restraining Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libellous or scandalous statements either by way of print or electronic media and/ or in public or in private including social media and the Internet linking KTR with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the drugs scandal.

According to the minister, the defamation suit is a result of various baseless, scurrilous, and manifestly false statements and allegations made against him by Reddy. He denied any links with those accused in the drugs scandal.

Liberty has also been reserved in the suit for instituting further criminal proceedings and for payment of compensatory damages for such serious and malicious acts of defamation.

KTR was irked by Reddy linking him to drugs case currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The Congress leaders had even branded KTR 'brand ambassador of drugs'.

While continuing to politically counter the opposition, the TRS has made up its mind to crack the whip if Opposition leaders 'cross their limit' by resorting to 'baseless' allegations against the CM or other top leaders.

Recently, KTR also threatened that the government will not hesitate to book sedition cases against those trying to defame Telangana's growth and belittle its achievements with false figures and allegations.

He took strong exception to some Opposition leaders making statements loaded with personal abuses against the CM.

The State is already witnessing a sharp exchange of words, allegations and counter-allegations and leaders throwing challenges at one another.

A bitter critic of the CM and his family, Reddy launched 'white challenge' apparently to put the government in a tight spot. He challenged KTR to come forward to undergo drug tests along with him. He also threw a challenge at former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who readily accepted it and reached the venue and time announced by Reddy.

KTR, however, tried to turn tables on Reddy by stating that he is ready to give his samples for drug tests if AICC leader Rahul Gandhi also comes forward to give his samples. He also remarked that it's below his dignity to undergo the tests with what he calls a Cherlapalli jail alumni.

He was apparently referring to Reddy's arrest in note-for-vote scam of 2015. Reddy is not the only Opposition leader targeting the CM and his family. Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who took over as the State BJP president last year, is also known for not mincing any word to attack TRS supremo and his family members.

A couple of leaders even used abusive language to attack one another other. In the run up to ensuing by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency and 2023 Assembly polls, the political bickering is likely to only heat up.