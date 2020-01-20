Kukatpally: Homemaker, son missing

Kukatpally: A software engineer, residing at KPHB IV, Sriramnagar, Boggaram Venkata Raghavendra Rao (34), on Saturday lodged a police complaint that his wife Sai Yashoda (29) and son Sai Prashanth Yogavid, aged 4½ years, had been missing since January 17.

In the complaint, Rao stated that when he went to attend duty between 10 am and 12 noon, Yashoda left their house along with their son without any intimation. He said she also took away their property documents as well as gold ornaments.

Since then her mobile number 89197-92677 had been switched off. The complainant said he had searched for her in surrounding areas and also made enquires with known persons, relatives and her friends, but could not trace her.