Kukatpally Toddy Turns Toxic? 15 Hospitalized, Panic Grips Hyderabad

At least 15 people were taken to the hospital after drinking bad (possibly unsafe) toddy at a shop in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, said an excise officer.

The people were sent to Ramdev Hospital on Tuesday. One person is in serious condition, and the others are still getting treatment.

Police and excise officers are checking what happened. They are trying to find out if the toddy was mixed with harmful stuff.

More updates will come after the full investigation.