Live
- Over 1,000 Maoists surrender under 'Lon Varratu' drive as 12 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhatisgarh's Dantewada
- Top Astrologer in Singapore: How Rahu Affects Career and Rahu's Potential Benefits Explained by Acharya Devraj Ji
- Prachi Shah excited for the return of her debut show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
- How Rahu Affects Career and Rahu's Potential Benefits – Guidance by Top Astrologer in Toronto’s Acharya Devraj Ji
- Japan opens Osprey base in southwestern prefecture
- What Makes Acharya Devraj Ji the Leading Astrology Expert in New York?
- Kukatpally Toddy Turns Toxic? 15 Hospitalized, Panic Grips Hyderabad
- Two dead after consuming adulterated toddy in Hyderabad
- Five Arrested in alleged adulterated toddy case in Balanagar
- The desert chapter: Burma Burma’s seven stories of sweetness
Kukatpally Toddy Turns Toxic? 15 Hospitalized, Panic Grips Hyderabad
Highlights
What was in the toddy? Panic in Kukatpally as 15 people are hospitalized after consuming possibly contaminated toddy.
At least 15 people were taken to the hospital after drinking bad (possibly unsafe) toddy at a shop in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, said an excise officer.
The people were sent to Ramdev Hospital on Tuesday. One person is in serious condition, and the others are still getting treatment.
Police and excise officers are checking what happened. They are trying to find out if the toddy was mixed with harmful stuff.
More updates will come after the full investigation.
Next Story