Lambadas urge govt to declare Teej as official festival of TG

Hyderabad: The word Teej means greenery, prosperity, abundance, a source of eight kinds of wealth, and an auspicious sign for all good events. This festival originates from the Puranic story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To attract the attention of Lord Shiva, who was in deep penance in the Himalayas, Goddess Parvati also undertook intense penance. Through the power of her vow, she finally attained Lord Shiva as her husband.

This day has been celebrated as Teej Divas for nine days with devotion, joy, and traditional festivities in parts of North India, Nepal, and in the South—especially among the Banjaras under various names, as passed down from their ancestors.

On Tuesday, as part of a picnic-style gathering, the community goes outside the Tanda and installs a symbolic stone representation of Sheetla Bhavani under a tree, worshipping it traditionally. On the same evening, wheat grains are soaked in a pot at the leader’s house. The next evening (Wednesday), the soaked wheat is sown in small bamboo baskets filled with some manure. Along with these baskets, teakwood baskets are prepared in the names of Dandi Merama Mata and Sadguru Shri Shri Sevalal Maharaj. These are hung from wooden poles or placed on a canopy at the leader’s house and covered with a tent. Two marriageable girls serve as priestesses for the next nine days.

From that day onwards, women fetch water three times a day from a nearby well or pond, pour it into the baskets, and nurture the wheat until the immersion ceremony. Each basket belongs to one girl. This festival is living proof that the Banjaras are worshippers of nature.