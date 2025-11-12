Lateef Khan conferred Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has honoured eminent educationist and MS Education Academy Founder-Chairman, Mohammed Lateef Khan, with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award 2025 for his outstanding contributions to education, social welfare and minority upliftment. The award was presented by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin at a ceremony hosted by the Telangana Urdu Academy at Ravindra Bharathi on National Education Day.

The national honour, given annually for excellence in education, Urdu literature and social service, included a cash prize of Rs 2,25,000, a citation and a memento.

For over three decades, Lateef Khan has championed accessible and value-based education, especially for marginalised communities. His leadership transformed MS Education Academy into a large-scale movement promoting academic excellence and social empowerment. Key initiatives such as MS IAS Academy, Lateefi 40, Zaibus Skill Development Centre and Edventure Park have supported thousands of students, women and youth.

Expressing gratitude, he said, “My next goal is to make quality education affordable for every student. Education must be a right, not a privilege.” Senior officials, dignitaries and MS institutional leaders congratulated him on this national recognition.