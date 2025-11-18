Laxman condoles Musheerabad families after Saudi bus tragedy

Hyderabad: Dr K Laxman, Member of Parliament, National President of BJP OBC Morcha and Member of the Parliamentary Board, issued a statement on Monday expressing deep shock over the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 18 people from Musheerabad, along with several others from Hyderabad. Calling the incident “a very painful matter,” Dr Laxman conveyed his heartfelt condolences and wished courage and strength to the bereaved families.

He raised the issue during the Foreign Affairs Committee meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, where he participated earlier in the day on Monday. Dr Laxman noted that the families of the deceased had expressed their wish for the last rites to be performed in Saudi Arabia, and the Ministry of External Affairs has taken action in accordance with their request.

The Ministry has been directed to take appropriate measures, and officials confirmed that necessary steps are already underway. The Central Government is extending all possible assistance and support to the families affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed shock over the incident and directed the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure comprehensive relief measures for the injured. He emphasised that every effort must be made to provide immediate support and care.

Dr Laxman reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to stand by the victims’ families in this hour of grief.