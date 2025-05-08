Learn all about avians at Bird Walk on May 11

Hyderabad: As part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations, the Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) is organising a Bird Walk at the Botanical Garden on May 11. The event is open to all age groups—children and adults alike—and aims to raise awareness and appreciation for local bird species and their natural habitats.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about identification of various bird species, the types of habitats and trees preferred by different birds for nesting, bird feeding habits and how birds move, fly, and interact socially.

Expert botanists and naturalists will lead the walk and offer detailed explanations while helping attendees spot and observe birds in their natural environment. Ranjith Naik, Executive Director, Eco-Tourism, stated that the bird walk is designed to foster a deeper connection with nature and promote conservation awareness among the public.

Those interested in joining the bird walk are requested to contact the following numbers for more details: 98852 98980 or 73823 07476.