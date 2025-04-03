Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept

Hyderabad: The role of linemen and artisans working at the field level in Electricity Departments is extremely crucial. “No matter what decisions are taken by the government or the electricity management at higher levels to ensure quality power supply to all categories of consumers, the progress and reputation of the organisation depends on the work practices and behaviour of the workers and staff at the ground level,” said Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary to Energy Department on Wednesday.

In the special meeting with field-level staff in all circles Sultania mentioned that during this Rabi season, the power demand has reached 17,162 megawatts. He credited the staff and officers of the Electricity Departments for ensuring supply without any issues despite the increased demand. With the Rabi demand now decreasing, the power demand in rural circles is going down, while in urban circles, it is gradually increasing due to the summer impact. Last year, the peak demand in Greater Hyderabad was recorded at 4,352 megawatts, but this year, it could exceed 5,000 megawatts.

Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, spoke on summer preparedness. He said that all arrangements have been made considering past experiences. He mentioned that review meetings will be conducted in all circles within Greater Hyderabad in the coming days.